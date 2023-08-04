Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announces Boil Water Notice Published 11:05 am Friday, August 4, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announced a Boil Water Notice Friday morning.

Due to a main water line break, there is now a boil water notice in effect for customers south of Nobles Road off FM 1442 only, officials announced.

Once it is lifted, Orangefield Water Supply Corporation will issue an alert to notify customers.

“Sorry for any inconvenience,” officials said in a release.