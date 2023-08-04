Heritage House Museum opens for Historical Society, community to visit Published 12:06 am Friday, August 4, 2023

The Orange County Historical Society is visiting the Heritage House Museum of Orange County for its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Adam Conrad, president of the board of directors of the Heritage House, and Charlotte Alford, museum director, are speaking at the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Heritage House Museum is a restored example of a middle-class residence, presenting the lifestyles of the upper middle class in the early 20th century.

It is a Recorded Historic Texas Landmark by the Texas Historical Commission.

The Heritage Museum reopened late last year after recovery from hurricane damage. It is located at 905 W. Division St. in Orange.

Sarah Boehme, president of the Orange County Historical Society, invites the public.

“We are grateful to the Heritage House for opening for this meeting,” Boehme said. “We hope our early evening meeting time will give people an opportunity to come and see the restoration of this Orange, Texas, landmark.”

The Orange County Historical Society is providing light refreshments at the meeting.