Ace Hardware’s Miracle Bucket Days reaching out with Orange County effort Published 12:02 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Numerous Orange County hardware stores are joining others in the region to help children who are sick receive the best possible care close to home.

Customers can step up to help kids Friday through Sunday during Miracle Bucket Days.

Customers who make a $5 donation receive a 5-gallon Miracle Bucket and 20 percent off almost everything that fits in the bucket, with 100 percent of donations benefitting Children’s Miracle Network in Southeast Texas.

Participating locations include Childs Building Supply in Orange and M&D Supply in Mauriceville, Vidor, Beaumont and Lumberton.

In Southeast Texas, local Ace Hardware locations have raised almost $215,000 during their 30-plus-year partnership with CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

Organizers said the fundraiser helps ensure sick children in local communities receive the best possible care while remaining close to home and their families.

All funds raised stay local and are used to provide state-of-the-art medical equipment and support services for our youngest and most vulnerable patients at CHRISTUS Health.

“We are so grateful for our amazing Ace Hardware partners,” said Caralee Thompson, Children’s Miracle Network program manager at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas.

“They truly make such a huge difference in the lives of children in our local community. Building a strong foundation for their tomorrow needs to start today. Children’s Miracle Network sees what the future can be, and with support from Ace Hardware, we can ensure that it becomes a reality.”