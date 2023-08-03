Orangefield student-athletes clean up at UCA Cheer Camp Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High School cheerleaders returned from UCA Cheer Camp with several awards.

The varsity awards include Best Overall in Game-Day Championship, first in Camp Routine, second in Sideline, two Gold Superior Ribbons and spirit stick earned all four days.

Individual varsity awards include six All American cheerleaders: Kaylea Gravett, Gracie Luker, Sterling Richard, Bailey LeBoeuf, Emilee Nunez. and Phuong Tsan. Pin It Forward went to Kaylea Gravett, and the Jump Off Champion is Natalie Black.

The JV squad awards include second overall in Game-Day Championship, second in Camp Routine, third in Sideline and two Blue ribbons. JV also earned the spirit stick all four days.

Individual JV awards include two All American cheerleaders: Angelina Ragusa and Autumn Harvey.

All American Mascot status went to Kamryn Kelley and Catalina Lawley.

Lawley also earned The Pin It Forward and The MUSHY spirit award.