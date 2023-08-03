Orangefield student-athletes clean up at UCA Cheer Camp

Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orangefield High School varsity cheerleaders recently competed at UCA Cheer Camp. (Courtesy photo)

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High School cheerleaders returned from UCA Cheer Camp with several awards.

The varsity awards include Best Overall in Game-Day Championship, first in Camp Routine, second in Sideline, two Gold Superior Ribbons and spirit stick earned all four days.

The Orangefield High School junior varsity cheerleaders recently competed at UCA Cheer Camp. (Courtesy photo)

Individual varsity awards include six All American cheerleaders: Kaylea Gravett, Gracie Luker, Sterling Richard, Bailey LeBoeuf, Emilee Nunez. and Phuong Tsan. Pin It Forward went to Kaylea Gravett, and the Jump Off Champion is Natalie Black.

The JV squad awards include second overall in Game-Day Championship, second in Camp Routine, third in Sideline and two Blue ribbons. JV also earned the spirit stick all four days.

Individual JV awards include two All American cheerleaders: Angelina Ragusa and Autumn Harvey.

All American Mascot status went to Kamryn Kelley and Catalina Lawley.

Lawley also earned The Pin It Forward and The MUSHY spirit award.

More High School Sports

Orange City Council celebrates champion GT Shockers 16U softball

Check out strengths of Bears defense, new running back approach, what new QB brings

Orange educator Herman Lewis honored 40 years after passing by Hall of Fame

West Orange-Cove leader and fire chief update progress week after press box stadium fire

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar