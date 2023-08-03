Get your class on for jam and jelly canning Published 12:08 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

The community is invited to jam and jelly canning class later this month.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 for a hands-on training for adults.

Cost is $35 per person.

“We provide all supplies needed, and you will take home a jar of your canned item,” a release from the Extension stated.

There is only have seven spots available.

Call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010 to register.

The class is hosted at the AgriLife office, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.