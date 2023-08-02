Weather officials outline record-breaking high temperatures for Wednesday Published 5:36 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday means another day of record-breaking high temperatures across Southeast Texas and the expanded region.

Metoerologists from Lake Charles, La., said there is little change expected through the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is once again in effect for the entire region Wednesday.

Apparent temperatures will be marginally lower Thursday requiring “only” a heat advisory, rather than an excessive heat warning.

“Still, you’re probably safe leaving the winter coats in the closet for a little longer,” metoerologist Donald Jones said.