UPDATE: Orange Police Department says suspect has been identified Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, Orange Police Department Detective D.B. Mulhollan released the following statement:

“The female suspect has been identified. Thanks to everyone for the help.”

-Original Story-

Orange Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of fraud at Walmart.

On Monday, Detective D.B. Mulhollan said the crime in question took place from approximately 7 to 10 a.m. July 14, when a female entered the big box store in Orange and used a stolen debit/credit card.

What was taken or its value during the incident was not immediately released.

Police also shared several surveillance photos of the suspect woman and a picture of vehicle she is believed to have used.

If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can go online to 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.