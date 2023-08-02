See how nonprofits can receive Orange County hotel occupancy tax funds Published 12:08 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Orange County Hotel/Motel Tax committee has released applications for nonprofit entities within Orange County to apply for a portion of the County’s Hotel/Motel Tax funds.

Any 501(C) organization in Orange County that attracts visitors to Orange County Texas can make application to the committee.

There are a number of restrictions by state law as to how the funds can be utilized.

Funds must be used in a manner that encourages overnight visitors to Orange County, AND expenditures must fall within one of the following categories.

Convention centers and visitor information centers;

Registration of convention delegates;

Advertising, solicitations and promotions that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;

Promotions of the arts that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;

Historical restoration and preservation activities that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;

Sporting event expenses that substantially increase economic activity at hotels certain portions of sporting facilities; and

Shuttle services for convention activities.

The application and guidelines are available on the Orange County Economic Development Corporation’s website at orangecountyedc.com.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Applied funds must be for activities occurring Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.

The Hotel/Motel Tax Committee will review the applications and hold a public hearing at a later date.

An open meetings notification will be published. Those submitting applications will be notified directly. The committee will make recommendations to the Orange County Commissioner’s Court for expenditure of the funds, which will be disbursed through a post-event reimbursement evaluation once all supporting documentation has been received.

Applications may be submitted via email to jrvin@orangecountyedc.com or delivered by mail or in person to 123 S. 6th St., Orange, Texas 77630, Attention: Jessica Irvin.