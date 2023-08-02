UPDATE — Department of Public Safety shares preliminary investigation into crash that left Bridge City man dead Published 11:50 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Preliminary investigation into a fatal crash shows a tractor-trailer pulled out from Pilot Travel Center when it collided with a Dodge Challenger last week, authorities said.

No citations have been issued as of Wednesday in the crash that killed 30-year-old Brenton Vaughan of Bridge City, police said.

A 2024 Peterbilt truck semi-trailer pulled out July 29 from the gas station/truck stop and at the intersection of Texas 62, just south of Interstate 10, when the Dodge struck the truck and traveled under it, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the truck tractor and one passenger were not injured. The driver is identified as 58-year-old Jose Caloca of Mexico.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. His passenger was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

A spokesperson for DPS said the Dodge was traveling in the correct lane.

Toxicology is pending and it is not currently known if any of the drivers showed signs of intoxication.

The investigation into the crash is not complete.

The Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report is not yet available on the Texas Department of Transportation’s Crash Report Online Purchase System.

According to his obituary, Vaughan was a longtime resident of Bridge City and a sales associate with Walmart. His services are being held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont.