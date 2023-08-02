Bridge City High leader shares education vision as new principal Published 12:04 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School is welcoming in a new principal, Dr. Amanda James, to kickoff the 2023-24 school year.

With an extensive academic background, having earned her PhD through Texas Tech in Curriculum & Instruction with an emphasis on STEM education, she’s also spent the past 17 years in the classroom and various administrative roles.

Excited for her new role, James expressed her gratitude at being able to assist in the curriculum opportunities the high school has already established, such as CTE and dual credit courses for students.

She hopes to use her own background in STEM education to enhance these programs where applicable, and overall adhere to the standards currently set by Bridge City Independnent School District leaders.

Following nine years of teaching in chemistry and biology classrooms, James has served the past 8 years in a variety of leadership positions, such as the district instructional specialist, academic dean and assistant principal, with an emphasis on grade level discipline, 504 and special education, all through Goose Creek ISD.

With the combined experience gained from her academic journey, and her time serving in the classroom and in administration, James feels prepared, optimistic and grateful to serve as principal for Bridge City High School.

“Each piece of that puzzle has given me the tools I need to succeed in this role,” she said.

While she’s worked previously through Goose Creek, James graduated from Orangefield, and is happy to be back in Southeast Texas.

“Bridge City has a lot of deep traditions, and I’m excited and grateful to be a part of them,” James said.

She expressed gratitude at having the opportunities she’s utilized throughout her career and is enthusiastic at the opportunity to bring all 17 years of outside experience back home to serve the school district, and Greater Bridge City community.

“These experiences have made me who I am, and I’m happy to come back,” she said.

A self-described lifetime student, James never misses an opportunity to learn and improve.

She hopes to help develop the same mindset in her students and is grateful to share her dedication and knowledge to help with the growth of the students. She says it’s important to herself that she not forget what it was like to be a student, teacher and assistant principal, and lead accordingly.

“I want to do what’s best for the kids, the faculty and the community,” James said.

With the 2023-24 academic year starting in a few weeks, James says she “just can’t wait for the kids to get here.”