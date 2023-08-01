Orange man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in West Orange

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

WEST ORANGE — Authorities in West Orange have released the name of a man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash last week.

West Orange Assistant Chief Jesse Romero identified the deceased as Kevin Earl Kirklin, 43, of Orange.

Romero said Kirklin’s family has been notified of his death.

Orange County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Chad Jenkins said the crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Western Avenue in West Orange.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the crash investigation.

Romero said charges would not be filed against the driver.

This was the first of two fatal auto-pedestrian crashes that occurred across the region in recent days.

The second such crash occurred Saturday in Port Arthur, 68-year-old Oscar Harrell of Nederland lost his life.

— Written by Mary Meaux

