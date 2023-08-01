Orange firefighters put in serious heavy rescue training Published 12:06 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

City leaders stress that Orange Fire Department personnel are always working on ways to improve and better serve the community.

Orange firefighters were in College Station last week at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service for training on heavy rescue.

The fire school enables participants to acquire new skills, meet with peers from around the globe, make connections in the fire safety industry and gain confidence from the best in hands-on emergency response training.

Orange firefighters who attended the training were Captain Jordan Bennett, Captain Hunter Isbell, firefighter Kaleb Barner and firefighter Tyler Roberts.