Vendor & Supplier Fair connects local businesses to $8.5 billion Orange project Published 4:23 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Orange County is hailing its first-ever Local First Vendor and Supplier Fair a success after more than 400 business representatives attended the event July 26 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center.

The event was part of a regional effort to grow and develop business opportunities in Orange County for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility under construction in Orange County.

Golden Triangle Polymers Company donated $200,000 to Orange County earlier this year for Local First outreach efforts, and the vendor and supplier fair is one of several ways businesses have been able to connect with the mega project.

“The event offered us the time for mingling and interacting with local vendors, and we were able to personally connect with 92 attendees,” said Dani Valstar, Chevron Phillips Chemical procurement and logistics manager for the Golden Triangle Polymers project.

“We shared our registration process and should have several good additions to the project’s Approved Vendor List as a result of this event.”

Orange County Economic Development Corporation, Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, Bridge City Chamber of Commerce and Vidor Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

Organizers said 408 business representatives registered their attendance, and 40 percent are based in Orange County, making them “local” for the Golden Triangle Polymers project.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit with procurement managers from six of the seven companies working on the Golden Triangle Polymers project, as well as participate in educational workshops on how to do business with each company.

Local First Manager Kristie Young said she is pleased with the attendance at the inaugural vendor and supplier fair and is especially impressed with the response from Orange County businesses.

“From assisting with Local First/Approved Vendor applications, to helping companies learn new skills on how to do business with industry, I look forward to working with many of these companies get connected to business opportunities with Golden Triangle Polymers and future projects,” Young said.

Businesses interested in providing goods and services to the Golden Triangle Polymers project should first apply online at goldentrianglepolymers.com under the Join Us section for Vendors and Suppliers.

Or, businesses can go to Golden Triangle Polymer’s public information office at 1537A Strickland Drive in Orange every Monday through Thursday for in-person assistance.