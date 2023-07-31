Area police officer placed on administrative leave following fatal shooting Published 11:36 am Monday, July 31, 2023

GROVES — A Groves Police Officer is on paid leave pending an evaluation following last week’s officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said the officer would be evaluated this week, adding that placing an officer on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting is standard procedure.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.

According to the Rice, four officers were involved in response Thursday, when authorities were called to an emergency with an individual reportedly behaving erratically and in possession of a handgun.

Rice said the officer who fired a fatal shot was placed on leave. He added that three other officers on scene were not involved in the shooting and remain on active duty.

The altercation took place at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Main Avenue.

When law enforcement arrived, the man allegedly brandished a weapon and was shot by officers, a release from Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

The man, later identified as David Guilbeau, 60, of Groves, was brought to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, where he was pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II ordered an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers, a division of DPS.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the case has not been submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review as of Monday.

— Written by Mary Meaux