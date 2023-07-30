Orangefield Sophisticats clean up at Crowd Pleasers Line Camp Published 12:10 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Sophisticats recently attended Crowd Pleasers Line Camp.

“The girls did an amazing job and came home with the following awards and are ready for Friday night lights,” a release from the high school said.

The team swards – field pom include the Precision Award and High Platinum.

The individual awards include Captain Georgia Jones for Kick Master, Lieutenant Madison Moore for Kick Master, Captain Georgia Jones for All Star Dancer and Brenda Torres for Intensify Scholarship.