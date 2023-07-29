ADOPT A PET — Banjo has precious soul, plenty of character

Published 12:04 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Banjo is available at the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter. (Courtesy photo)

Meet Banjo.

He’s a young mixed-breed who loves attention and treats.

He also seems to get along well with other dogs, and he knows how to walk on a leash.

His two different eye colors, along with his beautiful markings and patches, make him the most adorable of pups!

Please consider adopting or fostering this precious soul.

Call the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information.

Visit the Facebook Shelter page for more photos at facebook.com/westorangeanimals.

