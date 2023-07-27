Sheriff’s Office fingerprints local children for safety reasons

Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office operated a booth Wednesday at the library to get children fingerprinted and receive a printed ID card. (Courtesy photo)

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, every day 2,300 children are reported missing in the United States.

“The key to recovering these children is quick action by parents and law enforcement,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

A statistic by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the first two hours after a child is abducted are the most critical.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office personnel stress quick actions by parents and law enforcement are needed when children are reported missing. (Courtesy photo)

“This is never something we want to think about happening, but it is always great to prepare,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities welcomed community members to Orange Public Library on Wednesday to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office booth to get children fingerprinted and receive a printed ID card.

“To help protect from identity theft, our software was written so that no information from the child is saved,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Once printed, all data is permanently erased. The parent is the only person who retains their child’s information.”

For more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.

