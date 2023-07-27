Orange City Council celebrates champion GT Shockers 16U softball Published 2:23 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

The City of Orange celebrated the GT Shockers 16U softball team this week in council chambers for winning the FASA World Series Championship.

The Shockers are a select team with players from Southeast Texas who competed against teams from all over the Southern United States in the Fastpitch American Softball Association (FASA) World Series.

After battling back from behind through five straight bracket games, they went 8-2 on the week, beating an undefeated team twice in the final series to bring home the Championship title.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed July 25, 2023, “GT Shockers 16U Softball Team 2023 FASA World Series Champs Day” in a special tribute.

Team members include: MaKenna Knight, Jensyn Yeaman, Keylie Washburn, Ella Stephenson, Eden Frenzel, Jillian Brown, Charlee Sanches, Asia Woodson, Kendall Jones, Tessa Erickson, Ava White, Hallee Becker, Brooke Mayer, and Calli Wiggins with Coaches Wayne Stephenson, Bill Stephenson, Madeline Stephenson, Jamey Knight and Honorary Coach Aiden Brown (aka Coach Mike).

“Congratulations to the GT Shockers on winning the World Series Championship,” the City of Orange announced.