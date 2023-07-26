VIDEO — Orange Police looking for trio who stole truck and botched an ATM robbery Published 8:38 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Orange Police investigators are looking for three men who stole a truck then unsuccessfully tried to use the vehicle in a botched ATM robbery.

Authorities released details of the crimes Wednesday morning, also providing video that police said shows the suspects’ original vehicle. The crimes in question are said to have occurred before daybreak on June 8.

Police said three people drove a silver SUV to Motel 6 on Highway 62 in Orange at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The group then stole a truck from the motel parking lot and drove to MCT Credit Union, where they attempted to steal an ATM.

They were unsuccessful and left the stolen truck there, police said, eventually running back to the silver SUV and leaving the scene.

If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can go online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.