Sheriff’s Office calls out helicopter, looking for suspect, wants public on the lookout Published 11:04 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Area police are looking for a suspect who escaped into the woods Tuesday night.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched for the suspect and called in a helicopter with fleer capabilities with negative results.

The suspect is still at large on foot and is believed to be in the area of Highway 255 West and Highway 87 North.

Police said he is on foot with no shirt and has animal, bug bites and abrasions on his upper body.

He should be extremely weathered at this point, police said.

If you see him, do not approach. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636 for assistance.

The suspect is Lee Ancell, 38. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs in 140 pounds. Ancell has blonde hair and blue eyes.