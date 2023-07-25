Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair planned Wednesday in Orange County

Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Area residents register at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center June 24 for a Workforce Solutions job fair concerning opportunities with Golden Triangle Polymers. (Randy Strong/The Leader)

A Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

The event is being led by Orange County, the Orange County Economic Development Center and Local First.

The Local First initiative was established with a $200,000 donation from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

The initiative strives to connect local companies located in Orange County with business opportunities with large projects, such as Golden Triangle Polymers.

The business community is invited to attend and meet representatives from the primary contractors working on the Golden Triangle Polymers project.

More than 200 companies are expected to attend.

Primary contractors will also conduct educational sessions about how to do business with them.

More News

Pre-register free now for Connect to Your Future summit; linking local students to hands-on career exploration

17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen vehicle, police say

Orange County evading suspect allegedly flees at Denver airport, faces additional charge

Eating a Dairy Queen Blizzard Thursday could benefit sick children in SETX

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar