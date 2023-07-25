Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair planned Wednesday in Orange County Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A Reverse Vendor & Supplier Fair for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

The event is being led by Orange County, the Orange County Economic Development Center and Local First.

The Local First initiative was established with a $200,000 donation from Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

The initiative strives to connect local companies located in Orange County with business opportunities with large projects, such as Golden Triangle Polymers.

The business community is invited to attend and meet representatives from the primary contractors working on the Golden Triangle Polymers project.

More than 200 companies are expected to attend.

Primary contractors will also conduct educational sessions about how to do business with them.