Eating a Dairy Queen Blizzard Thursday could benefit sick children in SETX Published 12:02 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Enjoying a Blizzard dessert on Thursday from select Dairy Queens is going to benefit sick children in Southeast Texas.

Five Dairy Queen locations in Orange County, plus another four locations in the region, are participating Miracle Treat Day.

On Thursday, the Dairy Queen brand is bringing health and hope to kids for Miracle Treat Day at CHRISTUS Health in Southeast Texas through Children’s Miracle Network.

When you purchase a Blizzard on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more is donated to Children’s Miracle Network to benefit sick children in Southeast Texas.

Funds provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next.

For further celebration, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is hosting a blizzard-eating contest for students representing local school districts in the regio at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Hospital cafeteria, 2830 Calder Avenue in Beaumont.

“Here at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas, we are constantly working to ensure we have state-of-the-art medical equipment for treatment, offering preventative care and other support services to build healthier communities,” said Caralee Thompson, Children’s Miracle Network program manager at CHRISTUS.

“We are so grateful for our Dairy Queen partners, who are not only providing joy with a sweet treat to our communities, but are also making a huge impact for our youngest and most vulnerable patients.”

100 percent of funds raised stays here in Southeast Texas.

Participating Dairy Queen locations include: