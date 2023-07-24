VIDEO — Orange Police looking for West Division Avenue burglary suspect vehicle Published 4:18 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

The Orange Police Department has released video investigators say shows a vehicle involved in an early-July building burglary.

The burglary occurred at a building in the 700 block of West Division Avenue in Orange at approximately 4 a.m. July 7.

Police said an assailant or assailants stole property from inside the building and left the scene in a white SUV.

If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.