Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 17 – July 23, 2023
Published 12:02 am Sunday, July 23, 2023
Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 17, 2023, through July 23, 2023:
Justin D. Evans and Tiffany A. Miller
Gentry B. Needham and Baleigh G. Keating
Omar Contreras and Destiny A. Tucker
John H. Soliz and Natalie P. Womack
Austin K. Shirley and Elishia M. Shirley
Kaiden W. McBryde and Catherine K. Powell
Jace E. Peltier and Makenzi R. Stansbury
Jonathan A. Hucko and Amanda R. Anca
Charlie E. Fowler and Jessica L. Wyatt
Ryan J. Davis and Leandra N. Watson
Manuel A. Salgado and Samantha A. Binder
McConnell J. Faure and Keytorial B. Hilliard
Heston J. Cheshire and Ashley N. Eby
Christopher C. Sowell and Mindy L. Nance