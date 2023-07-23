Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 17 – July 23, 2023 Published 12:02 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 17, 2023, through July 23, 2023:

Justin D. Evans and Tiffany A. Miller

Gentry B. Needham and Baleigh G. Keating

Omar Contreras and Destiny A. Tucker

John H. Soliz and Natalie P. Womack

Austin K. Shirley and Elishia M. Shirley

Kaiden W. McBryde and Catherine K. Powell

Jace E. Peltier and Makenzi R. Stansbury

Jonathan A. Hucko and Amanda R. Anca

Charlie E. Fowler and Jessica L. Wyatt

Ryan J. Davis and Leandra N. Watson

Manuel A. Salgado and Samantha A. Binder

McConnell J. Faure and Keytorial B. Hilliard

Heston J. Cheshire and Ashley N. Eby

Christopher C. Sowell and Mindy L. Nance