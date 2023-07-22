PHOTOS — Gator Country invades Riverside Pavilion Published 12:14 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

1 of 10

Gator Country packed a crowd Wednesday at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.

Presenters focused on educating spectators on the importance of the conservation of the American alligator and creating a safe interactive experience.

Dozens of children of all ages got up close and personal with their new friends.

Participants enjoyed the fun by bringing their own chairs.