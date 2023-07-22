PHOTOS — Gator Country invades Riverside Pavilion
Published 12:14 am Saturday, July 22, 2023
Aidan Coey from Gator Country holds up one of his friends brought to Orange. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
2-year-old Connor Walker (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Eleanor Horton, 8, holds a baby alligator. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
A large crowd turns out for Gator Country. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Nathan Brewer, 9, gets cozy with a snake. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
4-year-old Elliott Ulery enjoys a new slimy friend. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Orange County young people enjoy a presentation from Gator Country. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Aidan Coey from Gator Country addresses the crowd in Orange. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Kire Lee, 8, meets a new friend. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
11-year-old Kinsley Brantley meets a new snake friend. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Gator Country packed a crowd Wednesday at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.
Presenters focused on educating spectators on the importance of the conservation of the American alligator and creating a safe interactive experience.
Dozens of children of all ages got up close and personal with their new friends.
