ADOPT A PET — Miss Scarlett is 5-months-old and ready to grow with YOU Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

Look at Miss Scarlett!

She’s a beautiful 5-month-old mixed breed who is up-to-date on shots, and will be spayed soon.

She’s sweet and loveable, and she would make a wonderful companion for someone or a family.

Please consider adopting sweet Scarlett.

For more information on her, please call Traci James at 409-998-2614.