17-year-old arrested after Orange 17-year-old male shot, hospitalized

SILSBEE — A 17-year-old male from Beaumont is in jail on a $150,000 bond in connection with the recent shooting of a male from Orange.

On Thursday, a warrant for deadly conduct was issued for Diante Davon Sostand for the offense of deadly conduct in connection with the July 14 shooting that occurred in the 300 block of South 14th Street in Silsbee, according to information from the Silsbee Police Department.

The crime is a third degree felony.

Beaumont Police Department officers apprehended Sostand at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, and Hardin County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Chris Ingram set bond at $150,000.

As of Friday morning Sostand was still listed as an inmate at the Hardin County Jail.

Silsbee Chief Shawn Blackwell said authorities are not ruling out any more arrests in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Silsbee police initially responded at 11:28 p.m. July 14 to a South 14th Street address in reference to a report of gunshots.

Officers learned there had been an argument between some people at a large gathering. Gunfire ensued and multiple shots were fired in the area.

One person was injured, a 17-year-old male from Orange. He was brought by Acadian EMS to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The last update given to police showed the male was still hospitalized.