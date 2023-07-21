Texas Department of Transportation outlines I-10 lane closures Saturday in Orange County Published 9:53 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Interstate lane closures are planned Saturday in Orange County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The outside lane of Interstate-10 westbound from the Sabine River Bridge to the Sabine River Relief Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday due to guardrail repairs.

Also, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Simmons Drive to the Sabine River Relief Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to move a concrete barrier.

PORT ARTHUR — Lane closures are planned throughout next week along the Martin Luther King Bridge in Port Arthur.

The Texas Department of Transportation is telling motorists to expect alternating lane closures on SH 82 at the bridge Sunday through Friday.

The closures are planned between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily due to a bridge inspection.

BEAUMONT – Expect alternating lane closures along SS 380 (MLK) from Jim Gilligan Way to Sulphur Plant Road overnight Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to construction.