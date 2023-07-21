Sheriff’s Office says alert K9 keys Vidor arrest, drug discovery on Friday Published 9:33 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

VIDOR — Authorities said a traffic stop and an alert K9 response led to an arrest and discovery of illegal drugs.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a Friday traffic stop was conducted in the 5000 block of North Main in Vidor.

Deputy Brandon Mojica and K9 Phoenix were assisted by the Orange County Narcotic Division during the action.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Mojica deployed K9 Phoenix, who then gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics, authorities announced.

“Upon conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, an amount of suspected methamphetamine was located,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

“58-year-old Todd Patrick Parrott was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a 2nd degree felony.”