Outlook for the weekend includes oppressive heat, hope for needed rainfall

Published 6:14 am Friday, July 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service lead forecaster in Lake Charles says Southeast Texas residents are ending the week as they began it: oppressive heat over the region.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

“Some good news,” according to Joe Rua, “in that the pattern looks to be changing on Saturday for a brief period, so some much needed rainfall will be possible by late Saturday into Sunday, as a majority of the area in under a moderate drought.”

Before the rainfall late Saturday, oppressive heat looks to continue into Saturday.

“Also, with the increasing shower activity late Saturday, does come the risk of some strong to severe storms for late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, with damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud to ground lightning the main concerns,” Rua said.

“Also, some of the stronger storms will have the potential for some locally heavy rainfall that may lead to minor flooding.”

More News

Texas Department of Transportation outlines I-10 lane closures Saturday in Orange County

Champion boxer returning to Orange for back-to-school drive

Last chance to see Guinness World Record holder at Stark Museum

Lutcher Theater announces 12 shows for 2023-24, plus Candlelight Concert Series

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar