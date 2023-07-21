Lutcher Theater announces 12 shows for 2023-24, plus Candlelight Concert Series Published 12:16 am Friday, July 21, 2023

The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts announced Spotlight Season Ticket Packages for the 2023-24 season.

Spotlight Packages include the purchase of tickets to four or more shows.

“The advantages of purchasing a Spotlight Package are the choice of four or more shows, access to the best available seating before single show tickets go on sale, discounted handling fees and first access to additional special events throughout the season,” said Lynae Sanford, Lutcher Theater executive director.

For their 44th season, the Lutcher Theater presents 12 events, including multiple National Broadway Tours, a holiday a cappella sensation, one of country music’s best-loved artists and a new Candlelight Concert Series!

“We are very proud of the caliber of performances we are able to bring to Southeast Texas,” Sanford said. “The shows you see at the Lutcher are the same tours that perform in Houston, New Orleans and other larger markets.”

The 2023-24 season includes Craig Morgan, “Mean Girls,” STOMP, Voctave – Spirit of the Season, “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” “Pretty Woman The Musical,” “Little Women,” “Come From Away,” “Annie” and “Chicago.”

In addition to the regular season, the Lutcher Theater is presenting a new Candlelight Concert Series featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and Scott Mulvahill.

The Lutcher Theater is a 1,500 seat, state-of-the-art, world class performing arts facility and the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

For more information, visit lutcher.org.