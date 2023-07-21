Last chance to see Guinness World Record holder at Stark Museum Published 12:18 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Visitors have a limited number of days left to see the Guinness World Record certified largest published book in the world, “I Am Texas,” which is on display at the Stark Museum of Art until July 29.

“I Am Texas” is an ode to Texas from the perspective of a child and captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans in third through 12th grade from more than 80 school districts through stories, poetry and artwork.

The exhibition features 12 Southeast Texas student artists and authors.

The book is 7 feet, 2 inches tall, 11 feet, 1 inch wide, weighs 496 Pounds and is 400 pages long.

“Visitors to the museum have really enjoyed seeing this rare and incredible book,” said Executive Director of Stark Art & History Venues Trina Nelson Thomas. “It’s fun to watch kids and adults alike see how they measure up to its giant size.”

The book was created by The Bryan Museum and the iWRITE Organization, whose mission is to build student confidence through writing, along with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the “Ordinary People Change the World” series.

They published “I Am Texas” with the help of Phillips 66, the official sponsor of its production.

The 12 Southeast Texas student artists and authors featured in the publication are: Maya Alvarado (Port Neches), Bront Ballew (Port Neches), Carlee Dupuy (Orange), Kaitlyn Figueroa (Port Neches), Riley Gonzales (Deweyville), Lydia Gragg (Port Neches), Ava Huckaby (Port Neches), Kolbe Hughes (Deweyville), Jaydon McConathy (Deweyville), Kari Medlock (Port Neches), Chloe Prettyman (Deweyville), and Hannah Tait (Orange).

The Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange and is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free of charge.

For more information about the museum or “I Am Texas,” visit starkmuseum.org or call 409-886-2787.