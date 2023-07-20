Orange Police warn public about ongoing cash bond release scam Published 10:21 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Orange Police Department is shedding light on an ongoing “scam” investigation.

Police received word Wednesday when a complainant reported a phone call stating a relative was arrested and in custody in the Houston area.

The scammer stated cash was required for the bond and release of the relative.

After the complainant retained the requested amount of cash, the scammer stated a third party would come to the victim’s home to collect the cash.

“This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division,” Captain Jonathan Baggett said.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.