Orange gardener leading effort to support Monarch butterflies Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

An ongoing effort to support migratory Monarch butterflies is being led by a native Orange gardener.

Nancy Denmark, who grew up in Orange, is leading a Southeast Texas talk about how individual gardeners can support Monarch butterfly migration.

Denmark is dedicated to teaching about butterflies, their life cycles, the host and nectar plants to attract them and the array of insects that makeup a healthy ecosystem in the home garden.

The Beaumont Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is hosting Denmark’s talk, “Creating Habitat to Support Migratory Monarchs and All Pollinators.”

The talk is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 30 at the Garden Center at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens in Tyrell Park, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont.

The event is free, and all are welcome.