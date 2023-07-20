Orange gardener leading effort to support Monarch butterflies

Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Nancy Denmark

An ongoing effort to support migratory Monarch butterflies is being led by a native Orange gardener.

Nancy Denmark, who grew up in Orange, is leading a Southeast Texas talk about how individual gardeners can support Monarch butterfly migration.

Denmark is dedicated to teaching about butterflies, their life cycles, the host and nectar plants to attract them and the array of insects that makeup a healthy ecosystem in the home garden.

The Beaumont Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is hosting Denmark’s talk, “Creating Habitat to Support Migratory Monarchs and All Pollinators.”

The talk is scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 30 at the Garden Center at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens in Tyrell Park, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont.

The event is free, and all are welcome.

More News

Three generations committed to family service at Baker’s Transmissions

Police: Intoxicated man climbs in ceiling of store, passes out on top of beer cooler area

4-H Open House coming to Orange; organizers tout largest youth development program in state

Texas Rangers seeking public assistance solving 1988 Southeast Texas cold case killing

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar