Texas Rangers seeking public assistance solving 1988 Southeast Texas cold case killing Published 8:37 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

SILSBEE — On July 28, 1988, 26-year-old Caroline Susan Bolen was found deceased by a friend at her home in Silsbee.

An extensive investigation was initiated and conducted by the Silsbee Police Department and Texas Rangers, but no viable leads have been developed since Bolen’s death, authorities said this week.

The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program and Silsbee Police Departments Special Assignments Unit reopened the case in 2019 and are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation.

Any information can be submitted to the Silsbee Police Investigator Justin Holt at 409-385-3714, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or dps.texas.gov/coldCase/Home/Details/301.

All tips are anonymous.