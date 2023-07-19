Entergy shares bill payment assistance options for high summer temperatures Published 12:18 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Increased energy usage during extreme temperatures can lead to higher bills – burning up summer funds.

From easy do-it-yourself tips, such as changing air filters and closing curtains, to products like low-cost programmable thermostats, Entergy Texas offers a variety of energy efficiency programs and resources to help keep bills affordable.

Because cooling costs make up approximately 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill, Entergy Texas urges customers to combine these tips and products to help keep summer energy usage down.

These are Entergy bill management tools to help customers manage payment options and gain a better understanding of energy usage:

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with local community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes.

Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

Payment extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.

Level billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.

Deferred payment – Talk with Entergy about a situation and officials may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

AutoPay – Allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deducted from their bank account.

Entergy Solutions programs can also help customers save money. The programs reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, ceiling insulation, air sealing and duct sealing. Residential customers can also shop for energy efficient products through the Residential Marketplace.

Customers with an advanced meter are encouraged to download the mobile app to understand how factors like weather and usage levels impact costs before the next bill arrives.

For bill assistance, visit entergy-texas.com/bill-help or call 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Customer service representatives can review an account and describe bill help options that work best.