4-H Open House coming to Orange; organizers tout largest youth development program in state Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County is inviting the community to a 4-H Open House.

The free public event is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

Highlights include a petting zoo, games, popcorn, hot dogs and door prizes.

Each club is also going to staff an information table to share tidbits with the community.

“Come out with the family and see all the fun things 4-H has to offer our youth,” an AgriLife Extension release states.

“You may think 4-H is only for your friends with animals, but it’s so much more! You can do activities, like shooting sports, food science, healthy living, robotics, fashion and photography.”

Texas 4-H is a club for children and teen ages 5-18.

Organizers say it is the largest youth development program in Texas, with more than 550,000 youth each year.

“No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you,” organizers said.

Contact the AgriLife office with any questions at 409-882-7010.

SEE THE PICTURES — Clover Youth Cooking Camp satisfies crowd