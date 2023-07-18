Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for child indecency suspect

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Brandon John Richoux

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a sex offender suspected of child indecency.

Authorities said Brandon John Richoux is a convicted sex offender required to register annually.

He has ties to Bridge City and Orangefield.

Richoux was convicted of sexual assault in 2005.

In October, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Richoux is also wanted for indecency with a child.

If you know the whereabouts of Richoux, call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

