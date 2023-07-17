Orange Police looking for leaving-scene-of-accident suspect and vehicle

Published 3:05 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Orange Police Department released this picture of a man suspected in a leaving-the-scene-of-an-accident investigation.

The Orange Police Department is investigating a leaving-the-scene-of-an-accident case, officials announced Monday morning, while asking for the public’s help.

Orange Police released this photo of a suspect vehicle.

Police said the collision in question occurred June 30.

According to authorities, a vehicle and a man in released photographs is believed to be a suspect.

If anyone has information about the case, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Residents can also visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app and remain anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police did not initially provide additional information about the crash’s nature or location.

More News

Area man sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for animal cruelty

“Oncoming lane of traffic” pursuit ends in Mauriceville man’s arrest, drugs discovery

More human remains found in wooded area in Bon Wier, sheriff says

Police share initial investigation results after man found dead before 2 a.m. Saturday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar