Orange Police looking for leaving-scene-of-accident suspect and vehicle Published 3:05 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Orange Police Department is investigating a leaving-the-scene-of-an-accident case, officials announced Monday morning, while asking for the public’s help.

Police said the collision in question occurred June 30.

According to authorities, a vehicle and a man in released photographs is believed to be a suspect.

If anyone has information about the case, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Residents can also visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app and remain anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police did not initially provide additional information about the crash’s nature or location.