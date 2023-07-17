Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 10 – July 14, 2023 Published 12:02 am Monday, July 17, 2023

Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 10, 2023, through July 14, 2023:

Justin E. Andrews and Julie D. Authement

Scott R. Raggio and Ashley R. Roberts

Eric L. Coffey and Valerie L. Johnson

Dylan R. McGalin and Kelsey N. Brandon

William A. Barrett and Cheyanne M. Foster

Justin W. Powers and Jessica A. Aldridge

Michael H. Willey and Joni M. Nelson

Marqus A. Martin and Brooklyn M. Dugas

Dustin C. Dickerson and Desiree N. Hare

Garrett M. Cole and Haley N. Jacobs

Kendall P. Arena and Morgan C. Gitter

James A. Wolfford and Jeanette M. Cardenas

Johnathan M. Sims and Rhonda N. Mims