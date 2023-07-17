Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 10 – July 14, 2023

Published 12:02 am Monday, July 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 10, 2023, through July 14, 2023:

Justin E. Andrews and Julie D. Authement

Scott R. Raggio and Ashley R. Roberts

Eric L. Coffey and Valerie L. Johnson

Dylan R. McGalin and Kelsey N. Brandon

William A. Barrett and Cheyanne M. Foster

Justin W. Powers and Jessica A. Aldridge

Michael H. Willey and Joni M. Nelson

Marqus A. Martin and Brooklyn M. Dugas

Dustin C. Dickerson and Desiree N. Hare

Garrett M. Cole and Haley N. Jacobs

Kendall P. Arena and Morgan C. Gitter

James A. Wolfford and Jeanette M. Cardenas

Johnathan M. Sims and Rhonda N. Mims

More News

Orange Police looking for leaving-scene-of-accident suspect and vehicle

“Oncoming lane of traffic” pursuit ends in Mauriceville man’s arrest, drugs discovery

More human remains found in wooded area in Bon Wier, sheriff says

Police share initial investigation results after man found dead before 2 a.m. Saturday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar