Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 10 – July 14, 2023
Published 12:02 am Monday, July 17, 2023
Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 10, 2023, through July 14, 2023:
Justin E. Andrews and Julie D. Authement
Scott R. Raggio and Ashley R. Roberts
Eric L. Coffey and Valerie L. Johnson
Dylan R. McGalin and Kelsey N. Brandon
William A. Barrett and Cheyanne M. Foster
Justin W. Powers and Jessica A. Aldridge
Michael H. Willey and Joni M. Nelson
Marqus A. Martin and Brooklyn M. Dugas
Dustin C. Dickerson and Desiree N. Hare
Garrett M. Cole and Haley N. Jacobs
Kendall P. Arena and Morgan C. Gitter
James A. Wolfford and Jeanette M. Cardenas
Johnathan M. Sims and Rhonda N. Mims