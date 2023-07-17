“Oncoming lane of traffic” pursuit ends in Mauriceville man’s arrest, drugs discovery Published 2:28 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — A late night vehicle and foot pursuit led to an arrest and confiscation of suspected drugs, police said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney were traveling north on Highway 62 in Orange County, north of Mauriceville, at approximately 11:15 p.m. July 11.

While initiating a traffic stop, a narcotics detective was able to observe the operator of the vehicle to be 42-year-old Cebe Issac Guilbeaux, who had outstanding federal warrants, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

“Guilbeaux began fleeing from law enforcement northbound on Highway 62, driving in the oncoming lane of traffic,” the release states. “After a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled into the grassy area on the southbound side, where Guilbeaux jumped out from the driver’s side and fled on foot into the wood line.”

Authorities said a narcotics detective chased down the suspect and detained him.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led detectives to find a sunglasses case containing a plastic baggie with a clear crystal like substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamines, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 9mm handgun was found along the wood line where Guilbeaux had been laying.

Guilbeaux of Mauriceville was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail and charged with 3rd degree felonies for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamines.

He has since been released from state custody and into federal custody.