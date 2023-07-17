Half of nation’s states see gas prices rise last week; see where Texas stands Published 12:04 am Monday, July 17, 2023

With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while the price increases could continue, he expects them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that consumers have been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week.

“Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.62/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.06/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today.

The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.96/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

• San Antonio – $3.09/g, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

• Austin – $3.13/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)