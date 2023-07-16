Electrical power system services firm with Orange ties expands outreach Published 12:28 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Saber Power Services announced the acquisition of Bath Group Inc., a prominent engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Corpus Christi.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bath Group to the Saber Power family,” Saber CEO Brian Bratton said. “As an engineering-led firm, Saber can now offer a more robust suite of solutions that will benefit our clients and lead to significant pull-through work for our Maintenance Services and Field Services divisions.”

Founded in 1957, the Bath Group is a partner for clients requiring electrical, mechanical, instrumentation/control and commissioning engineering services.

By joining forces with Bath, Saber expands its Texas Coastal Bend presence while adding engineering coverage to markets not presently served such as El Paso, Tulsa and Albuquerque.

It was in late 2020 that Saber strategically located in the Golden Triangle area to assist with hurricane and emergency response along the Gulf Coast. Their service experts are available 24/7 with crews ready to assess and repair damaged electrical infrastructure.

That Orange office employees 15 people and serves the East Texas and Western Louisiana service area for Saber Power.

Saber Power is an engineering-led and construction-focused professional services company specializing in medium and high voltage electrical infrastructure.

The company supplies electric utility, petrochemical, industrial/commercial, oil and gas, renewable, and municipal industries. It is based in Houston.

This acquisition of Bath marks a milestone in Saber Power Services’ growth and diversification strategies and solidifies its position as a market leader while doubling its engineering capacity. The acquisition provides an end-to-end solution for Bath clients previously tasked with seeking multiple organizations to complete their design, installation, testing and maintenance projects.