ADOPT A PET — Zelda is great with children and cats Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

1 of 3

Meet Zelda!

She’s a German Shepherd mix (approximately two and a half years old) who is good with kids and cats.

She loves attention and treats, and she is ready for her furever home with a loving family.

Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Zelda!

For more information, visit West Orange Texas Animal Shelter on Facebook or call 409-883-3468.