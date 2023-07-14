Sheriff’s Office updates human skull investigation following Sabine River discovery Published 11:47 am Friday, July 14, 2023

On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a human skull found on a sandbar near the Sabine River.

A deputy made contact with the caller, and he was taken to the location where the remains were discovered.

The remains were collected and has been sent to the laboratory, where human remains are examined.

Once this examination is completed, authorities said they would be able to ascertain some of the facts surrounding this case, “such as the gender, possible age, and other identifiable factors.”

The investigation is active, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and “all the necessary protocols have been implemented to investigate this case. We have received numerous calls inquiring about this case. At this point, there are no facts we can provide at this time, but once we are provided a report from the Forensic Lab pertaining to the human remains an update will be provided.”