Orange County man tabbed to lead the Industrial Safety Training Council

Published 12:16 am Friday, July 14, 2023

BEAUMONT — An Orange County man has been named president and CEO of the Industrial Safety Training Council.

The organization’s board of directors announced Bobby Tupper is now leading the Beaumont and Baytown campuses.

Tupper lives in Bridge City with his wife, Andrea, and their 12-year-old son, Slayton. They have an adult son, Colton, and two daughters in college, Baylee is a senior at Lamar University and Harlee will begin her sophomore year in the Fall playing beach volleyball at McNeese State University.

That family is active with Bridgepoint Fellowship in Bridge City.

Tupper is an Air Force Veteran who has spent the last 27 years working in the oil and gas industry.

He takes on this position following the retirement of former President and CEO Cliff Brittain.

In this capacity, he will spearhead the council’s continuing efforts to further strengthen and enhance the safety culture of the Southeast Texas industrial region by managing and delivering the safety and compliance programs of more than 80 owner sites across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

He will also oversee management of the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable and serve as executive director of the Southeast Texas Plant Manager’s Forum.

“It is a privilege to serve as President and CEO for ISTC, an organization I have worked closely with for over 20 years,” Tupper said.

“I am stepping in during a period of incredible industrial growth for this region. I look forward to working with the team and our stakeholders throughout Southeast Texas to further enhance the safety culture of our region by streamlining operational efficiency and improving current initiatives.”

Tupper began his career in the electrical field with Allied Electric and spent the last 22 years working for Shell/Motiva, North America’s largest refinery.

He worked in various roles within maintenance including Team Lead, Planner, Scheduler, Supervisor, and Manager. He also spent 4 years as a Continuous Improvement Specialist applying Lean principles and working on multi-million-dollar improvement projects across several Shell/Motiva facilities.

Bobby was part of the multi-billion-dollar Crude Expansion Project that was completed in 2012, doubling the size of the refinery.