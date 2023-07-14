Major roadwork efforts linked to Golden Triangle Polymers Company facility construction Published 12:18 am Friday, July 14, 2023

The City of Orange is stressing to local residents that Golden Triangle Polymers Company and the Texas Department of Transportation have an agreement that allows certain improvements to be made to state-owned roadways.

That work began is March and is scheduled to end in October.

The purpose of the road work is to ensure safe passage for oversized, heavy equipment related to the plant construction project taking place across from the airport.

The road work is also geared to improve the flow of traffic during construction along State Highway 87 from Cow Bayou to the project site.

Improvements include the addition of driveways and turn lanes, surface and median improvements, intersection reconfigurations, bridgework and traffic signal modification.

