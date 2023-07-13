Ruach School of Theology reaching out to Orange County with education message Published 12:18 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Ruach School of Theology launched a three-day recruitment and enrollment information panel meetings for the fall 2023 semester that began Monday at the City of Orange Community Building.

A virtual meeting through Zoom begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (July 13). Zoom meeting I.D. is 859 0287 9525 and the passcode is 938410. The option to call in is available at 346-248- 7799.

The meetings are conducted panel-style with the president and faculty. The meetings are free and open to the public.

“Theology is the study of God,” said Glenn Alexander, president of Ruach School of Theology. “The school vision statement is to effectively exhort, equip, edify and educate the whole person, body, soul and spirit, and to prepare individuals for service and leadership in the church and community.”

The Ruach School of Theology was established in 2014 by doctors Glenn and Yoshi Alexander in Port Arthur in collaboration with the Lord’s Outreach School of Theology of Lake Charles.

In 2016, Ruach applied for and received its own accreditation and became an independent school, according to the school’s website.

“The RSOT is a non-denominational, Word-based school,” Glenn Alexander said. “Our instructors have a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience teaching God’s Word. The doctrinal position of RSOT, to which all faculty and board members must adhere, is that of sound, Biblical doctrine and principles.”

The mission of the school is to engage believers in the cause of Christ.

“The school’s purpose is to equip students in their theological pursuit of Biblical knowledge, spiritual growth, effective leadership and development and to enable them for effective service in their local churches, communities and the world,” he said.

The degree plans offered range from an associate’s degree to a doctorate.

They offer a diploma in Biblical studies, an associate of theology, bachelor of theology, master of theology, doctor of theology and a certificate in Christian counseling.

Studies at the school should enable the student to gain a significant theological knowledge of scripture, develop a whole-hearted commitment to Christ, desire personal holiness, apply Biblical principles and truths to their own lives and relationships and commit themselves to evangelism, discipleship, and active ministry skills within their own local churches.

“They also develop and implement effective leadership and ministry skills within their church and communities,” Glenn Alexander said. “And they also identify and exercise their gifts, callings and God’s purpose for their lives.”

Judith A. Smith, dean of curriculum and instruction, teaches the foundations of the Christian doctrine.

It’s a 10-month class, as all of the classes are semesters run from August to December, and then from January to May just a typical college render semesters.

“We talk about the doctrine of God, the doctrine of Jesus Christ, the doctrine of sin, the doctrine of man, the doctrine of Holies, of the Holy Spirit. So it is for every Christian belief, there is a doctrine and that’s what we teach,” Smith said.

Treva Smith, an associate of Theology, teaches an overview of the Old and New Testament.

Yoshi Alexander, dean of admissions, teaches the bachelor of theology classes.

“The students will write and present a 25-page thesis paper,” she said. “They will be given a topic or choose a topic to research and present at the end of classes.”

Melissa Fontenette, instructor, teaches the master’s classes.

“I normally train the leaders,” she said. “The textbooks I use go over deliverance and spiritual warfare. When you start introducing spiritual warfare in a crisis, spiritual mothers and fathers are conducting homiletics, which teaches you how to write your sermons, build two sermons in and how to prepare, and how to present and how to take your ministry to the next level.”

Glenn Alexander teaches the doctorate classes.

“We cover the historical, biblical, systematic soteriology, the study of salvation and why it’s important,” he said. “You learn the ABCs of what salvation is about in soteriology. I use the book “The Master charter,” which is called the Magna Carta of Christianity. In the book the letter that Paul wrote to the church, and this is where you have to transition from Judaism to Christianity.

“Where’s your place. It is right at the front with the men. And we discuss the different denominations, we discuss the cross of Christ and the importance of cross of Christ in the round that he did is to get to the cross. I take you through what’s called the Death resurrection route.”

Andrea Richard, minister, teaches the Christian counseling program.

“What makes this course different from regular counseling is it’s a spiritual approach,” she said. “It’s completely biblically based, and we address the mind, the body and the spirit.”

The class begins with the beginning of Creation and how God intended people to heal.

Students receive counseling from Richard throughout their course.

“Before you begin life as a counselor, you really need to heal any unresolved issues so you’re not doing countertransference on your charge,” she said. “And there were a couple of people who thought they did not need that course. But upon completion, they were so glad that they did go through it.”

During the class, students discover their personality type during an assessment.

“Enrollment to the school is not just for pastors or ministers,” Yoshi Alexander, said. “Anyone that desires to learn more about God and his word are welcome and encouraged to enroll in the school.”

Log onto ruachschooloftheology.com, call 210-940-9072 or email admin@ruachschooloftheology.com for more information.

— Written by Sierra Kondos