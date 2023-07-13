Get involved at inaugural Vidor Music Friendly Jam Published 12:14 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

VIDOR — The Vidor Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Vidor and Vidor Music Friendly Community to host the inaugural “Vidor Music Friendly Jam.”

This event is planned on the first Saturday in September (Sept. 2) at Conn Park.

The main event is performance by local standout and well-known performing artist Donice Morace.

There will be a musical talent competition during the day, with the competition winner opening for the main act.

Fun is planned from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fun includes a kids zone, vendor fair, food trucks and a beer garden.

“We have sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available as listed,” a release from the Vidor Chamber said.

For more information, email vidorcoc@gmail.com or call 409-681-6223.