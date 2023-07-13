City of Orange’s Hillary Gravett recognized for community service Published 12:16 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

The City of Orange recognized one their own this week for giving back to the community.

Hillary Gravett, assistant economic development director, was recently appointed president of the Little Cypress Lions Club, “a service organization that strengthens the community through humanitarian services.”

Gravett has also been elected as the communications chair for the Board of Next Generation Orange County, a young professional group for emerging community leaders.

“The City of Orange encourages employees to be actively involved in the community, whether through memberships with organizations, volunteering, or participating in local events,” a city release stated.

“Congratulations Hillary, on your new roles in these wonderful organizations, and thank you for your service to the community!”